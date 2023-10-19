Redbank Valley High School Students Participate in Project Sticker Shock
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Redbank Valley High School students recently participated in Project Sticker Shock.
During the month of October, many high school students are getting ready for homecoming. This is also a risky time of year when many teenagers may be introduced to underage drinking.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age of 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating their high school prom and homecoming. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly at this time of year, are critical.
On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 15 students from Redbank Valley High School Youth Council participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Key Beverage in New Bethlehem.
Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 from accessing alcohol. Students place warning stickers explaining the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors on cases of alcohol at the distributor. The stickers are intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors.
Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Clarion Drug Free Coalition. The Commission would like to acknowledge and thank Key Beverage and Southern Clarion County Police Department’s Chief Malfonsky for their cooperation in helping to prevent underage drinking.
For more information, or to schedule prevention programs, call 814-226-6350 or visit www.aicdac.org.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.