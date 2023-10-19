 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Redbank Valley High School Students Participate in Project Sticker Shock

Thursday, October 19, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_8456 (1)NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Redbank Valley High School students recently participated in Project Sticker Shock.

During the month of October, many high school students are getting ready for homecoming. This is also a risky time of year when many teenagers may be introduced to underage drinking.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age of 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating their high school prom and homecoming. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly at this time of year, are critical.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 15 students from Redbank Valley High School Youth Council participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Key Beverage in New Bethlehem.

Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 from accessing alcohol. Students place warning stickers explaining the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors on cases of alcohol at the distributor. The stickers are intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors.

Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Clarion Drug Free Coalition. The Commission would like to acknowledge and thank Key Beverage and Southern Clarion County Police Department’s Chief Malfonsky for their cooperation in helping to prevent underage drinking.

For more information, or to schedule prevention programs, call 814-226-6350 or visit www.aicdac.org.

AICDAC a


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.