SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Can Rebuild Your Lithium Batteries
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Have you noticed your e-bike or power tool battery charge is weak or won’t hold a charge at all? Riverhill Battery Warehouse can help!
Riverhill Battery Warehouse can now rebuild lithium batteries in-house.
Services range from full rebuilds to give your battery a whole new life to checking each cell inside the pack and replacing the tired/bad cells to breathe new life into your old battery.
Don’t give the manufacturer an arm and a leg for a new lithium battery! Call Riverhill Battery Warehouse at 814-227-2123 with the details of your battery/machine for pricing or stop by the shop located at 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Riverhill Battery Warehouse Hours:
Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.
