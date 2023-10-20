7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, October 20, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Showers before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers after 5pm. High near 55. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday
Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night
Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
