Alice M. Phillips (Hall), age 61, of Meadville, passed away at UPMC Hamot after a brief illness.

She was surrounded by loved ones.

Born July, 14th 1962. She was the daughter of the late Betty and Michael Hall.

Alice was a homemaker.

She was a loving mother and grandma.

She enjoyed shopping, music, spending time with her family and making others laugh.

Alice loved the companionship of her cat, Gracie.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Michele McCool of Meadville and Ashley & her husband Justin Attleberger of Oil City; two sisters, Teresa & Sue Hall of Franklin; her granddaughters, Richele Harris (Terry) of Meadville, Jayonna Harris (Trey) and Adalynn Attleberger of Oil City; one grandson, Westin Attleberger of Oil City and one great grandson, Zander Harris of Meadville; her aunts and uncles J. Edward & Karen Reagle from Florida, Patricia & Paul Ghering from Franklin and Florida, and John & Carla Reagle of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her niece, Tiffany Cooper.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Monday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

