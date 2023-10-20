Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Hash Potato Casserole

It’s great when you need to feed a large gathering!

Ingredients

1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

2 cups sour cream



2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted1/2 cup chopped onion1/4 cup butter, melted2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

-In large bowl, combine all ingredients. Transfer to ungreased 2-qt. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 1 hour or until heated through.

