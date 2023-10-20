Clarion County Weekend Guide: Neon Nites Corn Maze, Farmers Market, Pet Trunk or Treat, and Much More!
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include a Neon Nite corn maze, Farmers Market, Pet Trunk or Treat, and much more!
(Photo courtesy Zacherl’s Farm Market & Greenhouse.)
Friday, October 20, 2023
Friends of Cook Forest Series: Photography Workshop
When: Friday, October 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Cook Forest State Park, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
Join the Friends of Cook Forest and local photographer Kevin Kaltenbaugh as he explains some of the basics of woodland photography. The group will start with a short session in the Park Office then head out on the trails to learn firsthand how to take successful pictures in the shaded environment of Cook Forest State Park. The program is free, but registration is required by calling the park office at 814-744-8407. 12-person limit, no pets, please.
Neon Nites at Zacherl Farms Corn Maze & More!
When: Friday, October 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: 164 Zacherl Lane, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Zacherl’s Farm Market has another fun, spooky, but not scary evening this Friday, October 20, at the corn maze! Stop out for neon nites! Brynn will be painting faces. Snacks will be available in the market and homemade apple dumplings, ice cream, hot apple cider! Wear some boots, bundle up, and bring a flashlight. There will be flashlights and other glow-in-the-dark items available.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/zacherlsfarm.
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Clarion County Farmers Market
When: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Courthouse Parking Lot
Fruit, Vegetables, and More…
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/clarionfarmersmarket/
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Neon Nites at Zacherl Farms Corn Maze & More!
When: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: 164 Zacherl Lane, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Zacherl’s Farm Market has another fun, spooky but not scary evening this Saturday, October 21, at the corn maze! Stop out for neon nites! Brynn will be painting faces. Snacks will be available in the market and homemade apple dumplings, ice cream, hot apple cider! Wear some boots, bundle up, and bring a flashlight. There will be flashlights and other glow-in-the-dark items available.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/zacherlsfarm.
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
Trunk or Treat
First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Hot Chocolate, Hay Ride, Coffee, Apple Cider, Caramel Apples, Nacho Bar, Maze, Pumpkin Bowling
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Drummond Animal Hospital’s Pet Trunk or Treat
Drummond Animal Hospital presents Pet Trunk or Treat – Free Pawesome Halloween Pawty
When: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Drummond Animal Hospital, 1417 PA-66, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Details:
Costumes! Fun! and Treats! Pet Costume Contest 5:00 p.m. Cash Prize – Leashed Pets Only.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Drummond-Animal-Hospital/197409153745239
Note: Events can change, so before making plans to attend, please verify the event by checking the host’s website or Facebook page.
If you want your event added to the Clarion County Weekend Guide, send the details to news@exploreClarion.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.