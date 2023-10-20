Clarion-Limestone, Punxsutawney and DuBois Earn No. 1 Seeds as District 9 Announces Volleyball Playoff Pairings



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Undefeated Clarion-Limestone in Class A, Punxutawney in 2A and DuBois in 3A all received top seeds as District 9 released the volleyball pairings on Friday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone celebrates its KSAC Tournament championship)

The Class A field is a deep one with 14 teams vying for a district crown.

C-L, coming off its first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship since 1988, received a bye and will play either No. 8 seed Port Allegany or No. 9 seed Austin at home on Thursday. First serve is 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 seed Elk County Catholic also received a first-round bye and will host either No. 7 Redbank Valley or No. 10 Otto-Eldred, also on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Here are all the first-round matchups in Class A. All matches are at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

No. 9 Austin at No. 8 Port Allegany; No. 13 Brockway at No. 4 Clarion; No. 12 DuBois Central Catholic at No. 5 Oswayo Valley; No. 10 Otto-Eldred at No. 7 Redbank Valley; No. 14 Johnsonburg at No. 3 Coudersport; No. 11 North Clarion at No. 6 Sheffield.

The next round will take place on Thursday followed by the semifinals on Oct. 31. The finals will take place Nov. 2 at a site and time to be determined.

CLASS 2A

There’s only five teams in Class 2A with Punxsy earning the top seed and the bye.

The Chucks will host either No. 5 Moniteau or No. 4 Keystone on Oct. 31.

That Keystone vs. Moniteau match will be played Wednesday at Keystone with a first serve of 6:30 p.m.

The other semifinal is already set with No. 2 Cranberry taking on No. 3 Kane at home on Oct. 31. That match is also a 6:30 p.m. start.

The finals are scheduled for Nov. 2 at a site and time to be determined.

CLASS 3A

Just three teams in the 3A field with DuBois the No. 1 seed and the bye.

No. 2 Clearfield will host No. 3 St. Marys at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday with the winner getting DuBois in the championship match on a day, place and time to be determined.

