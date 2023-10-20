Delmas “Frank” Franklin Reitz, 80, of Reynoldsville, passed away October 18, 2023 at his home.

He was born on November 2, 1942 in Worthville, the son of the late Mervin S. Reitz and Hattie (Johnson) Reitz.

On July 21, 1962 he married the love of his life Margaret “Peg” (Uplinger) Reitz, who survives.

Frank served in the Army Reserves. Retired, Frank worked for Niagara Cutter as a machinist for over 30 years.

In his younger years he enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and fishing.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler Football fan.

You could often find him watching the nightly news and old western movies.

But above all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Peg Reitz; four children: Kelly Morrell and her husband Chris of Reynoldsville, Shelly Young and her husband Chuck of Punxsutawney, Sheila Morrell and her husband Pat of Reynoldsville, and Kevin Reitz and his wife Angie of Idaho; eight grandchildren: Ashley Tiani and her husband Donte, Eric Morrell and his wife Johnna, Kristi Rethi and her husband Matt, Amanda Piekielek and her husband Skip, Ryan Young and his partner Nick Mikolinis, Derek Morrell and his partner Meghan McDowell, Zach Reitz and Evan Reitz; eight great grandchildren: Ava, Lily, Lexi, Aiden, Devin, Ella, Skylyn and Elena; two brothers, Mick Reitz of Summerville and Sam Reitz of Brookville; and two sisters, Shelvy Mowrey of Reynoldsville and Thelma Johns of Brockway.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023 at 11am at the funeral home with Joe Buterbaugh officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Jefferson County Veteran Honor Guard.

A private burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online tributes can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

