Donald E. Shovestull, age 81, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Brookville on September 29, 1942 to the late Alec and Helen (Tucker) Shovestull.

Don was a woodworker. He enjoyed working in his garage building swings, tables, and gun cabinets. He also enjoyed giving those items away to people.

Donald is survived by his wife, Linda L. Shovestull; children, Paul E. Shovestull and Donna Shovestull-Buckner; grandchildren, Kris (Sasha) Minich, Becca (Shaun) Pettit, Katie (Adam) Kaber, Ethan (Cass) Moon; great-grandchildren, Keagan, Charleigh, Hayden, Paul, Kace, and Kaleb.

In addition, Don is survived by his sisters, Bernice (Glenn) Smith, Lois Reddinger, sister-in-law, Judy Fagley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Shari Shovestull, sister, Betty (Huck) Lerch, brother, Harry (Idabell) Shovestull, brothers-in-law, Bob Reddinger, Bill (Gloria) Fagley, Bob (Silvia) Fagley, Walt (Ruby) Fagley, Paul Fagley and sister-in-law, Bernice (John) Heinrich.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home Inc: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

An additional visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Monday, October 23, 2023.

A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

