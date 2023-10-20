El Niño Conditions Expected to Make for an Unusually Warm Winter

How bad is winter going to be? Federal forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center answered that question in their annual winter outlook on Thursday.

(Photo above: Winter scene in Polk, Pa., January 2020. Submitted by Amy Smith.)

According to NOAA, El Niño is in place for the first time in four years heading into winter, which probably means a warmer-than-average season in the continental United States.

“These outlooks provide critical guidance on the upcoming season for many industries and sectors of our economy, from energy producers to commodities markets to agricultural interests to tourism,” said Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., chief scientist at NOAA. “With a strengthening El Niño and more potential climate extremes in an already record-breaking year, we’re lucky to have scientists like those at the Climate Prediction Center helping to build a Weather and Climate-Ready Nation by providing critical operational seasonal climate predictions.”

The 2023-2024 U.S. Winter Outlook map for temperature shows the greatest chances for warmer-than-average conditions are in the northern tier of the continental United States. (Image credit: NOAA)

Warner-than-average temperatures are expected across the north of the US and much of the far west. The greatest odds for warmer-than-average conditions are in Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, and the far northern parts of New England.

Below-average precipitation is expected in the Great Lakes region, including northwest Pennsylvania, with Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana at even greater risk.

NOAA does not expect drought conditions to prevail in the Commonwealth.

NOAA stresses that their seasonal outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.

Federal climate scientists mainly consider the strength of El Niño or La Niña when forecasting winter weather. The climate patterns are part of a natural climate cycle known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. ENSO swings between warmer and cooler seawater temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

El Niño is defined as unusually warm water, while La Niña is defined as unusually cool water.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.