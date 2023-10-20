Emlenton Man Jailed for Allegedly Stealing Over $1,200 Worth of Scrap Metal

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,200 worth of scrap metal in Butler County.

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Friday, October 20, troopers responded to West Sunbury Road, in Marion Township, Butler County, for a report of a theft around 10:33 a.m. on Thursday, October 12.

Trooper Lehmeier said an investigation determined 43-year-old James Watterson, of Emlenton, stole scrap metal from the above-mentioned location.

The total value of stolen scrap metal is $1,201.55.

The victim is a 76-year-old man from Boyers, Pa.

According to court documents, Watterson was arraigned at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, October 14, in front of District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton on the following charges:

Theft of Secondary Metal, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Prison.

A preliminary hearing that is scheduled for November 14, at 11:20 a.m. with Judge Stoughton presiding.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

