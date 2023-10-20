Featured Local Job: Production Specialist
Friday, October 20, 2023 @ 09:10 AM
American Precast Industries, LLC has an opening for a Production Specialist.
Position Tasks
- Concrete Pouring
- Assembling/cleaning steel forms
- Smooth finishing concrete after pours
- Follow job sheets
- General cleaning of facility
Pre-Requirements
- Lift 50lbs.
- Experience with small hand/power tools
- Concrete experience preferred
You can also inquire about other positions, and apply to this position by visiting http://www.americanprecastindustries.com/contact/.
Start your career today, to build tomorrow!
Send Resume to tmcconnell@americanprecastindustries.com
51 Glassworks Drive
Clarion, PA 16214
(814) 316-2754
