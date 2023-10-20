 

Featured Local Job: Production Specialist

Friday, October 20, 2023 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

American Precast Industries, LLC has an opening for a Production Specialist.

Position Tasks

  • Concrete Pouring
  • Assembling/cleaning steel forms
  • Smooth finishing concrete after pours
  • Follow job sheets
  • General cleaning of facility

Pre-Requirements

  • Lift 50lbs.
  • Experience with small hand/power tools
  • Concrete experience preferred

You can also inquire about other positions, and apply to this position by visiting http://www.americanprecastindustries.com/contact/.

Start your career today, to build tomorrow!

Send Resume to tmcconnell@americanprecastindustries.com

51 Glassworks Drive
Clarion, PA 16214

(814) 316-2754


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
