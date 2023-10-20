Helen L. Selker, 88, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on March 29, 1935 in Huefner; daughter of the late John Leo and Nora Mae Dill Swartzfager. Helen married Bernard M. Selker on March 2, 1957, who preceded her in death on April 15, 1991.

She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, who always kept the house immaculate and delicious food on the table.

Throughout her life, Helen attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion and Saint Michaels Catholic Church in Fryburg. She enjoyed walking the trails in Cooks Forest and loved her dogs, Sammie, Snickers, Johnny, and Jimmy.

Helen is survived by her children, Bernard “Marty” Selker and his wife, Brenda, of Fisher, Caroline Rearick of DuBois, Julia Pando of Sigel, Alice Schneider of Colorado, Margaret Potvin and her husband, David, of Clarion, Father Raymond Selker, O.F.M. of Massachusetts, Michael Selker of Clarion, and Teresa Cornman and her husband, Paul, of Freeport; 20 grandchildren; along with numerous great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Jane Mackinlay of Clarion, Nina Hunt of Utah, and Irene Watson of Virginia; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Gathers and Lenora Shaffer and her brother, Tommy Swartzfager.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023 at the Saint Michaels Catholic Church in Fryburg with her son, Father Raymond Selker, O.F.M., presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helen’s name to a food bank of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

