Kent “Kenny” Allen Pope, 60, of West Sunbury, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 10, 2023.

Kenny and his twin brother Kevin were born on July 31, 1963 in Wellsboro PA to the late Arthur and Lois Pope.

Kenny is being remembered by his son Chase at home, daughter Christina Fitzwater and her significant other Colton Fitzwater of Eastern PA.

His brothers Kirby Pope and wife Megan, Kevin Pope of Eastern Pa.

Also his grandchildren Jeremy Flannery, Keilly Pope, Sebastian Fitzwater and Kadence Fitzwater.

Also remembered by two special friends Brandy Malachina and Ruth Burda.

Kenny was an Army Veteran with multiple tours overseas.

He also served in the Army Reserves after his discharge.

Kenny was an avid outdoorsman and an excellent chef.

He loved cooking for his large family and friends.

Kenny was married to Marlene Pope who preceded him in death.

A brother Korie Pope also preceded Kenny in death.

The family suggest donations be made to the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Box 303, Clintonville PA 16372 or visit the funeral home website www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net to help with funeral cost.

No services are being held.

