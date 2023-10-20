Mary Jane Holliday, 76, of Rockland Township, died of natural causes at her home Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Holliday of Winchester, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Holliday.

No public services will be observed.

Private interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

