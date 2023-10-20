Nominate an Outstanding Educator to Be Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Wednesday encouraged Pennsylvanians to nominate an outstanding educator to be the Commonwealth’s 2025 Teacher of the Year.

“At the Department of Education, we know that all educators make a real, lasting impact on their students and communities, and the Teacher of the Year program highlights some of the best of the best,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “No matter if you’re a teacher, administrator, student, parent, or community member, we encourage you to nominate a local educator who has made a difference in your life or the life of someone you know.”

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence in teaching and honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the young people of Pennsylvania. Nominations will be accepted until December 15, 2023.

The finalists are selected from applicants and recognized in Harrisburg each fall. Pennsylvania’s 2025 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in early December 2024 and will represent the Commonwealth at various local, regional, and national functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.

Through the National State Teacher of the Year (NSTOY) program, PDE identifies and honors exemplary teaching and classroom practices across the commonwealth. NSTOY annually recognizes a professional who inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn; who has the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues; and who plays an active and useful role in both school and community.

The Teacher of the Year program is co-sponsored by PDE and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National State Teacher of the Year (NSTOY-PA), which was founded in 1995.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, named last December at PDE’s SAS Institute, was Ryan Hardesty—a seventh- and eighth-grade social studies at Highland Middle School in Blackhawk School District in Beaver County.

Learn more about Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year program on PDE’s website.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, visit www.education.pa.gov.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.