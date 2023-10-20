Police: Sligo Man Behind Bars After Punching EMT Following Domestic Altercation Involving Firearm

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in jail after he was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation with a firearm and assaulted an EMT.

Court records show Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Roger Dean Hornberger, of Sligo, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion dispatch received a call around 3:45 p.m. on September 3 from a known female in reference to Roger D. Hornberger and a potential domestic incident with his wife involving a gun.

Trooper John Herold then arrived at Hornberger’s residence on State Route 68 in Piney Township, Clarion County. He was unsuccessful in contacting Hornberger and departed to speak with the victim, according to the complaint.

Trooper Haines, who remained at Hornberger’s residence, contacted Trooper Herold to come back to the residence because Hornberger jumped out of a second-story window, the complaint states.

Hornberger then fled on foot before being placed in custody, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, he was in possession of a red rubber container containing a suspected controlled substance and was complaining about spinal and leg injuries. Southern Clarion EMS was contacted and arrived to conduct an evaluation for potential injuries on Hornberger. After evaluation, Hornberger was transported to the Clarion Hospital.

During the transport to the Clarion Hospital, Hornberger struck an EMT twice with a closed fist—once in the jaw and once in the forehead. This assault occurred along Route 68, approximately 50 feet south of Timber Bridge Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, the complaint indicates.

After striking the EMT, Hornberger grabbed the shirt of the ambulance driver and began pulling on his shirt, almost causing the ambulance to wreck. The driver pulled over into a gravel lot off Route 68, and Trooper McGinnis, who was following the ambulance, attempted to arrest Hornberger, the complaint states.

After Hornberger failed to comply with verbal commands, Trooper McGinnis used force and successfully detained Hornberger before completing the transport to Clarion Hospital, the complaint notes.

Hornberger was arraigned at 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI To Designated Individuals, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, at 2:30 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

