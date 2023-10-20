Ruth M. Delo, age 86, of Buckhorn Rd, Knox, died 10/18/23 at her home.

Born in Millheim, PA on 4/5/37, she was the daughter of the late Merle R. and Louella Shaffer Hartzell. She was married on 7/29/99 to Robert L.

(Fuzzy) Delo and he preceded her in death on 10/15/21.

She worked for 25 years at Owen Illinois Glass plant in Clarion, was a member of PA Gun Owners, Tea Party, Clarion Food Stock and Concerned Citizens.

Ruth was survived by 2 sons, Frederick A. Whitehead and wife Ginger of Pierpont, Oh, Michael A. Whitehead and wife Helen of Knox, 3 Daughters, Laura Leah Keth and husband Gary of Brookville, Karen Elaine Gilley and husband Kevin of Punxsutawney, Crystal Gay Schmader and husband Jack of Ninevah, 2-brothers, Robert Hartzell and wife Helen of Ninevah, Richard Hartzell and wife Denise of RI, 1-sister Regena (Mae) Wolfinger of OK.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother James Hartzell and a step son William Delo.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

