Stacy L. Martin, 42, of Cowansville, formerly of East Brady, passed away peacefully at the home of her parents on Sunday, October 15, 2023 after a 10-year fight with breast cancer.

Born March 3, 1981 in Franklin, PA, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Deborah M. (Slike) King.

A 1999 Graduate of Karns City High School, Stacy continued her education at Butler County Community College and became a registered nurse.

Her career took her to the emergency department at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Clarion Hospital Labor and Delivery and finally to ACMH Labor and Delivery.

Stacy was passionate about her job, but what she valued most from her career were the lifelong friends she made along the way.

On October 25, 2003, Stacy married Dennis A. Martin, he survives.

They had a love that could last forever; they were each other’s best friend.

Stacy and Denny had the privilege of sharing so many beautiful memories together, but their favorite times were spent sitting around the campfire.

Stacy enjoyed reading, walking and hiking with her dogs, and watching her children in every game and event in which they participated.

She had an extremely competitive spirit and loved games with family.

Stacy’s cancer diagnosis ten years ago never deterred her from living life to the fullest.

Her fighting spirit led her to selflessly care for her family, friends, and patients even when she needed help herself.

Her determination and value of family has been passed to her three children. Her memory will live on through them.

Surviving is her husband, Denny Martin of Cowansville, three children, McKenna Martin, Mason Martin and Sydney Martin. Her parents, Bob “Smoke” and Deb King of East Brady and one brother, Greg (Chasity) King of East Brady.

She is also survived by her in-laws, Denny and Nancy Martin of East Brady, one sister-in-law, Amy (Brett) Kosowski of New Jersey, 4 nieces; Jenna Kosowski, Rachel Kosowski, Cambryn King, Caylia King and three nephews, Jacob (Corina) Kosowski, Zachary Kosowski, Steele King along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Martin Family would like to thank the countless friends, neighbors, nurses, and strangers who have helped throughout Stacy’s battle, particularly in the past few weeks.

Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

Funeral Services for Stacy L. Martin will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady, PA.

The Martin family asks that memorials be made in Stacy’s name to Karns City Athletic Training Program, 1446 Kittanning Pike, Karns City, PA 16041. Checks may be made payable to Karns City Area School District. Please note “Athletic Training” in the memo.

To view or express condolence, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

