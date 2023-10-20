 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

YMCA to Host Pink & Blue Zumba Fundraiser on Sunday to Support Cancer Center

Friday, October 20, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

ZumbaCLARION, Pa. – The YMCA in Clarion, PA, will host a Zumba Pink & Blue Party on Sunday, October 22nd, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a free event for all ages and fitness levels, and it’s a great way to support the YMCA and the local Cancer Center.

The party will feature Zumba instruction, a basket raffle, prizes, and light refreshments.

From 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will also be a special celebration for cancer survivors and their loved ones.

Be sure to get there early, as the first 70 people to arrive at the party will receive a free Pink & Blue Zumba t-shirt.

This event is a fun and healthy way to support the community. So come on out and join the fun!

Benefits of Attending the Zumba Pink & Blue Party

  • Support the YMCA and the local Cancer Center
  • Get some exercise and have fun
  • Win prizes
  • Enjoy light refreshments
  • Meet new people and make friends

Who Should Attend the Zumba Pink & Blue Party?

Everyone!

This event is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a seasoned Zumba dancer or this is your first time, you will surely have a great time.

How to Register for the Zumba Pink & Blue Party

There is no need to register for this event. Just join the fun at the YMCA on Sunday, October 22nd at 1:00 pm!

To learn more about the event, call the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.