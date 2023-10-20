YMCA to Host Pink & Blue Zumba Fundraiser on Sunday to Support Cancer Center

CLARION, Pa. – The YMCA in Clarion, PA, will host a Zumba Pink & Blue Party on Sunday, October 22nd, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a free event for all ages and fitness levels, and it’s a great way to support the YMCA and the local Cancer Center.

The party will feature Zumba instruction, a basket raffle, prizes, and light refreshments.

From 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will also be a special celebration for cancer survivors and their loved ones.

Be sure to get there early, as the first 70 people to arrive at the party will receive a free Pink & Blue Zumba t-shirt.

This event is a fun and healthy way to support the community. So come on out and join the fun!

Benefits of Attending the Zumba Pink & Blue Party

Support the YMCA and the local Cancer Center

Get some exercise and have fun

Win prizes

Enjoy light refreshments

Meet new people and make friends

Who Should Attend the Zumba Pink & Blue Party?

Everyone!

This event is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a seasoned Zumba dancer or this is your first time, you will surely have a great time.

How to Register for the Zumba Pink & Blue Party

There is no need to register for this event. Just join the fun at the YMCA on Sunday, October 22nd at 1:00 pm!

To learn more about the event, call the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400.

