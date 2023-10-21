7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, October 21, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers, mainly between 11pm and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph.
Sunday Night
Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Monday
Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
