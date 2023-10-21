Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maple and Cream Apple Pie

The cream in this pie makes it so rich and delicious!

Ingredients

1 cup plus 1/4 teaspoon sugar, divided

3 tablespoons cornstarch



1/2 teaspoon salt6 cups thinly sliced peeled Granny Smith apples6 tablespoons maple syrup1/4 cup heavy whipping creamDough for double-crust pie1/2 teaspoon 2% milk

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. For the filling, in a large bowl, combine 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add apples; toss gently to coat. Combine maple syrup and cream; pour over apple mixture.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll one half of the dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Add filling. Roll remaining dough to 1/8-in. thick. Cut out the crust with a 1-1/2-in. leaf-shaped cookie cutter. With a sharp knife, lightly score cutouts to resemble veins on leaves. Place cutouts over the filling. Brush cutouts with milk; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 tsp sugar.

-Cover edge loosely with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 20-25. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.

