Gary L. Fox, formerly of Stoneboro passed away Friday morning, October 20, 2023, at the Grove in Greenville.

He was 76.

Gary was born in Titusville on July 18, 1947, a son of the late Warren and Florence (McMullen) Fox.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School.

He had been employed by Polk State School and after relocating to Florida he had been employed by Publix Supermarkets until becoming disabled.

On September 29, 1972, he married the former Sandra Alexander who preceded him in death on January 3, 2001.

He was a member of the Oak Grove Church, Mercer.

He is survived by a sister, Sharon Midage, Seneca, two brothers, Joseph (Remi) Fox, AZ, and Harry (Robin) Fox, Franklin; a niece, Erica Casper, Seneca; a nephew, Harry Fox, Franklin, two sisters in laws, Ruth Clark, Stoneboro, who was a dedicated caregiver to Gary through the years, and Helen Rose, Stoneboro: two brothers in laws, James W. Alexander, Sr., Mercer and Elton (Jean) Alexander, Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra, a brother Richard Fox, and a sister in law Bonnie Riggs.

The funeral and committal service will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville with Rev. Ben Ziegler, associate pastor of the Oak Grove Church officiating.

Mr. Fox will be laid to rest next to his wife Sandra at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and are invited to share memories and condolences with the family online at www.sndyerfh.com.

