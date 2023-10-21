Ronald E. Wilson, 95, of Six Points (Parker, PA)., passed away on Tuesday Morning (10/17/23) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Templeton, PA., on April 30, 1928, and was the son of the late Theodore and Goldie Householder Wilson.

Ronald was a loving husband to the late Luella Trayer Wilson who preceded him in death.

He was employed by Warren State Hospital for over 20 years before retiring.

Ronald could be found with a grin, keeping busy at all times.

He enjoyed mowing his yards, woodworking, and sharing his many life experiences.

He cherished the time spent with his great-great-grandsons which he lovingly referred to as his “buddies”.

He is survived by his daughters Connie Geer of Corey, PA; and Carol (Michael George) Stewart of Bruin; grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, siblings, and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter KathyArmagost.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

