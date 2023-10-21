Ronald “Ron” Lee Knapp, 84, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on July 12, 1939, to the late Floyd Alvin and Edith Vivian (Haight) Knapp in Rose Township, PA.

Ronald graduated from Brookville Area High School and went on to become a Union carpenter and general contractor.

Ronald married Susan Marie Marotta on June 3, 1989, in Brookville; Susan survives him.

He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves.

He was a lifetime member of Local 423 United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners.

He was also a lifetime member and former secretary of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department.

As a child he attended the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Brookville.

Ronald loved the PA wilds that he called home and was specifically an avid deer hunter.

He was born and raised on his family homestead and even built his own log home on the property with his wife.

Ronald took immense pride in his property and his vegetable garden.

Ronald loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and friends and will be dearly missed by many.

In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by four children; Eric A. (Lynda) Knapp; Lynda K. (Brad) Shaffer; Terry L. (Jennifer) Beamer; Thomas J. “TJ” (Jennifer) Beamer; eleven grandchildren; Liana, Kristin, Joshua, and Janais Knapp; Jacob, Morgan, and Emily Reinard; Corben and Raegan Beamer; Gabriel and Ellie Beamer; and five siblings; Betty L. Slaughenhaupt; Maxine J. Smarsh; Romaine K. (Tom) Stoutenger; Peggy J. Gatto; and Craig E. (Jackie) Knapp.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was also preceded in passing by two brothers; John H. Knapp and Larry A. Knapp.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 3pm to 8pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A service will be performed by the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department beginning at 6pm in Ron’s honor.

A second viewing will take place on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 10am to 11am, also at the funeral home.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the second viewing, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Dean Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department, 240 Madison Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Hahne Cancer Center by visiting https://www.phhealthcare.org/donate.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

