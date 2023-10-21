Kyle Amy Earns Prestigious Insurance Designation
SENECA, Pa (EYT) –Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) has been conferred upon Kyle Amy, following his successful completion of a
comprehensive insurance education program.
The CIC designation is considered one of the most prestigious designations an insurance professional can earn.
Kyle has demonstrated his professional competence by passing five CIC courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of commercial casualty and property, personal residential and auto, life and health, risk management, and agency management.
Continuing education is an important component of ongoing training Rossbacher team members complete annually.
Kyle is now the seventh team member to hold the esteemed CIC insurance designation. Fifteen team members also hold the distinguished CISR designation.
Kyle began his career at Rossbacher in May of 2016 in Commercial Insurance Servicing. He is a graduate of Corry Area High School and a 2010 Graduate of Penn State University. Kyle resides in Erie with his wife, Abbey.
Rossbacher has specialized in personal and commercial insurance for the past 95 years. The agency is proud to offer a full line of property/casualty insurance products, including auto and homeowners insurance, as well as commercial, life, and Medicare insurance. To learn more, visit one of their four offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, or North East, Pennsylvania, or visit their website at TeamRossbacher.com.
