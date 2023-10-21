Susan Rhoads, 61, of Knox passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital with loved ones at her side.

Susan was born on December 29, 1961, in Clarion to Karen and Terry Barrett.

She was the oldest of three, having two younger brothers.

Sue and her kids moved to the Conneaut Lake area in 1995 where she stayed until 2015 when she moved back to Knox to be closer to her dad and brother.

Susan spent many years working hard at ECS & R before retiring in 2014.

Sue was a home body, she enjoyed being home with her dogs.

She liked playing solitaire and watching her reality and game shows.

She was happy spending time with friends and family, especially her grandson Tripp.

She also loved to text people and be active on facebook.

Sue was a great friend to many.

She wanted to thank her close family and friends who did what they could to help her over the last couple years while she was sick.

Shayla was her main caretaker.

Susan was many things but being a wonderful mom and an amazing, loving Meem was her favorite out of everything.

Susan will be greatly missed by her daughters Shannon Perry and Shayla Rhoads, a son Ethan Wedekind, her granddaughters Taylor, Emma, Abby and Piper Button and a grandson Tripp Elder.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents Karen and Terry, and her two younger brothers Bradly and Michael Barrett.

Susan didn’t want and kind of services but if you would like to pay you respects to her family please reach out to one of her children.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

