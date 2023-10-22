 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Photo of the Day

Sunday, October 22, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Immaculate Conception Parish School welcomed the Clarion Fire Station #1 to school to talk with students, preschool through 6th grade, about the importance of fire safety with emphasis on the 2023 national theme, Cooking Safely starts with YOU. To support the local Fire Department, the students/teachers and administration all dressed in red and brought in a $1.00 donation. Our 6th grade leaders presented Chief Barkely with a $124.00 donation.

IC school welcomed Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1 to school to talk with students, preschool through 6th grade. To support the local fire department, the students, teachers, and administration dressed in red and brought in a $1.00 donation. The 6th-grade leaders presented Assistant Fire Chief Bartley with a $124.00 donation. Submitted by Immaculate Conception Parish School.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.