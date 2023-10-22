Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
IC school welcomed Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1 to school to talk with students, preschool through 6th grade. To support the local fire department, the students, teachers, and administration dressed in red and brought in a $1.00 donation. The 6th-grade leaders presented Assistant Fire Chief Bartley with a $124.00 donation. Submitted by Immaculate Conception Parish School.