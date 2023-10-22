Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cider Doughnuts

They disappear quickly because no one can eat just one!

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour



2/3 cup packed brown sugar2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon ground nutmeg3/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon ground allspice1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom2 large eggs, room temperature1 cup apple cider6 tablespoons butter, meltedOil for deep-fat fryingConfectioners’ sugar, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk together first 10 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, cider and melted butter. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Refrigerate, covered, until firm enough to shape, about 1 hour.

-Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, pat each portion to 1/2-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. doughnut cutter.

-In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375°. Fry doughnuts, a few at a time, until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar.

