Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cider Doughnuts
They disappear quickly because no one can eat just one!
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup apple cider
6 tablespoons butter, melted
Oil for deep-fat frying
Confectioners’ sugar, optional
Directions
-In a large bowl, whisk together first 10 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, cider and melted butter. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Refrigerate, covered, until firm enough to shape, about 1 hour.
-Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, pat each portion to 1/2-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. doughnut cutter.
-In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375°. Fry doughnuts, a few at a time, until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.