 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cider Doughnuts

Sunday, October 22, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

They disappear quickly because no one can eat just one!

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour

2/3 cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup apple cider
6 tablespoons butter, melted
Oil for deep-fat frying
Confectioners’ sugar, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk together first 10 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, cider and melted butter. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Refrigerate, covered, until firm enough to shape, about 1 hour.

-Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, pat each portion to 1/2-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. doughnut cutter.

-In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375°. Fry doughnuts, a few at a time, until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.