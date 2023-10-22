Keith M. Dovenspike, 87, of Hawthorn, went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Hawthorn on May 12, 1936, the son of the late Darl D. and Iola (Bashline) Dovenspike.

Keith attended the Pittsburgh School for the blind for four years and was a 1955 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

He was a graduate of Grove City College, Wesley Theological Seminary, George Mason University, and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, where he earned his Ph.D.

He served as an Elder in the United Methodist Church for 41 plus years.

Among his charges were Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, Midway, Beaver Falls, Brookville, Ferndale, and Black Lick Community.

Keith enjoyed pastoring and listening to people.

Beyond his pastoral duties, he was a licensed Ham radio operator and a John Deere tractor collector.

He enjoyed working on antique tractors and cars.

He was kind and articulate and loved being around family.

He was first married to Nancy L. (Stapleton) on June 9, 1962, and she passed away on June 14, 1999.

He then married Kathy Ann (Simpson) Dovenspike on April 26, 2003, and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Eric Dovenspike and Hans Dovenspike and his wife, Tricia, two grandchildren, Emma and Aaron and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, Keith was preceded in death by a brother, Lon Dovenspike, and a sister, Barbara Michel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jodi Smith officiating.

Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery of Trough Creek Valley.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in honor of Keith to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.