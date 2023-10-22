Oil City Closes Out Regular Season With Win Behind 55 Carries and 345 Yards From Ethen Knox



TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Titusville student section chanted, “Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!” toward Oil City star running back Ethen Knox on Friday night during a key District 10 Region 4 showdown.

Knox let his feet do his own talking as he ran for 345 yards and scored four touchdowns. The senior also showed gritty stamina, carrying the ball 55 times against a hard-hitting Titusville defense. He accounted for most of the Oilers 385 total offense in a 38-12 win over the Rockets.

(Pictured above, Oil City’s Ethen Knox tries to break a Titusville tackle on one of his 55 rushing attempts against the Rockets/photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

“We owe this game to the offensive line and the backs blocking for Ethen,” said Oil City head football coach Dan York That’s where the game was won,” said Oil City head coach Dan York.

“They picked up the tempo later in the game and it took us too long to get to (get to him),” Titusville coach Mike Reynolds said about the Oil City line and backs driving them back off the ball.

Titusville was riding a four game winning streak, but it was against teams with losing records. Oil City lost two in a row against region foe Meadville and non-region powerhouse Holidaysburg. They bounced back last week with 70-6 trouncing of Conneaut.

Oil City (6-3) tried to hand the game to Titusville on a silver platter when a rare fumble from Knox turned the ball over to the Rockets’ on the opening drive.

But Titusville was unable to capitalize.

“We had that turnover early on in the first quarter and really needed to turn that into a score,” Reynolds said.

And that was key. Instead of driving for a score and momentum, the Rockets had a killer penalty, followed by a huge sack when Oil City’s Ben Garland went untouched into the backfield.

Oil City got the ball back on a flubbed punt snap and weak kick to the Oiler 42.

After that it became the Ethen Knox show.

As good as Titusville has been this season, the Rockets just couldn’t push around that sizable Oil City line.

At the 3:15 minute of the first quarter, Knox and the Oilers drew first blood. Knox’s score and two-point conversion put them up 8-0.

Not intimidated, Titusville bounced back with a sustained drive, culminating in reverse scamper by Kameron Mong for a touchdown. They failed to convert the 2-point conversion.

That’s when the wheels sort of fell off the bus. Oil City methodically marched down the field to score its second touchdown. Then the Oilers surprised the Rockets with a successful onside kick.

Titusville needed a stop, because its methodical offense isn’t based on big plays, even though the Rockets had their fare share against weaker teams.

Oil City is not a weaker team.

“Hats off to them,” Reynolds said. “When we play teams like this we need to limit our mistakes. We knew going in that this was a game with playoff implications and we just didn’t get it done.”

Reynolds knows his vastly improved team still has a way to go.

“What I really appreciated is we came in at halftime, and obviously we know the Ethen Knox story … Oil City is a great physical, ground-based program, and we needed to make adjustments.” Reynold said. “In the third quarter our kids uped their level of play and that’s all we can ask. I’m really proud of our kids for doing that.”

Jon Hargenrader also scored for the Oilers on a 26-yard pass from Cole Findlay in the fourth quarter.

Jaxon Covell had another solid game scoring a touchdown on a 51-yard run. His 124 yards led the Rockets. Mong added 28 yards and a touchdown.

The Rockets face Corry next week hoping for their first winning season since 2016. They hope a 6-4 record might get them a playoff spot in a tough class.

The Oilers are off next week and will await to hear who their playoff opponent will be.

(Story by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

