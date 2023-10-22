7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, October 22, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A slight chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Monday
Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
