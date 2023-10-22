 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, October 22, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A slight chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Monday
Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.