All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Sam Weckerly
Sam Weckerly served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Samuel Harrison Weckerly (Sam)
Born: November 20, 1943
Died: June 2, 2023
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Sam honorably served his country with the United States Army in Germany.
He was laid to rest in the Churchville Cemetery in Currellsville.
Click here to view a full obituary.
