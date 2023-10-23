2024 River of the Year Nominations Open Through November 10

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that Pennsylvanians are being asked to nominate their favorite waterway for the 2024 River of the Year.

(Pictured above: The French Creek River in northwestern Pennsylvania was named 2022 Trail of the Year.)

“For several years we have seen an increasing number of people seeking outdoor recreation opportunities and those new users continue to express a desire to spend more time immersed in nature,” Dunn said. “With so many additional people enjoying the outdoors and connecting to the Commonwealth’s waterways in droves, recognition of River of the Year continues to grow in value and prestige each year. I look forward to this year’s competition and seeing public support of our beautiful water trails as people select the Pennsylvania 2024 River of the Year.”

The Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) administers the River of the Year program with funding from DCNR.

The nomination period is open through 5:00 PM, Friday, November 10. Selected nominations will be voted on by the public beginning in late November.

For more information about the River of the Year visit the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers website, or to nominate a river or waterway visit the Pennsylvania Environmental Council website.

Pennsylvania’s River of the Year is an honor designed to elevate public awareness of specific rivers and recognize important conservation needs and achievements.

River of the Year designations have been presented annually since 1983.

“POWR is excited to announce the opening of the nomination period once again for the 2024 Pennsylvania River of the Year. River of the Year is a highly anticipated program that highlights the Commonwealth’s waterways,” said Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers spokesperson Janet Sweeney. “We look forward to another chance for all Pennsylvanians to support their favorite waterway in friendly competition with others across the Commonwealth.”

All Pennsylvania waterways are eligible for nomination, except for the past five River of the Year winners below:

2023 — Susquehanna North Branch

2022 — French Creek

2021 — Shenango River

2020 — Lackawanna River

2019 — Clarion River

After a waterway is chosen, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a River of the Year Sojourn.

The nominating organization of the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant to help fund their River of the Year activities.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about the agency and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

