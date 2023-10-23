7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, October 23, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Showers likely after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
