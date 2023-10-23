Christena Gourley Martin, 90, formerly of Summerville, died early Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Waters Run, Clarion.

Born May 27, 1933 at her home in Piney Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Sarah C. Wells Gourley.

She was a 1951 graduate of Summerville-Redbank High School and received a Master of Education in 1970 from Clarion State College.

Prior to her retirement she taught at Summerville and Hickory Grove Elementary Schools from 1968-1993.

On December 5, 1952 she married Dean D. Martin.

Prior to his death on October 21, 2011 they celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Those surviving are her son, Carl D. Martin; her brother, Roy J. Gourley and her sister, Barbara E. Songer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Craig D. Martin and Baby Boy Martin; her brother, Eugene C. Gourley; and her sister, Wilda L. Drayer.

She was a member of the Summerville United Methodist Church where she served as Superintendent of the Children’s Department, Bible School and Adult Class Teacher and as Church Auditor for 24 years.

Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, cooking, canning, reading and traveling.

She visited 41 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Her family will receive friends at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 6-8 PM.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 11 AM with Pastor Diane Hetrick, Summerville Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Vandervort Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Her family suggests memorial donations be made in her memory to Summerville Methodist Church, Summerville Public Library or Summerville Volunteer Fireman’s Association.

Friends and family may order flowers, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

