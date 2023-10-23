Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kate
Monday, October 23, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Kate!
Kate is a young female Pug mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Kate is friendly, independent, and smart.
For more information on her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
