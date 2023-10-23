Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buttermilk Pumpkin Waffles

The perfect way to start the week!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour



2 tablespoons brown sugar1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground ginger1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground cloves2 large eggs, room temperature1-1/4 cups buttermilk1/2 cup fresh or canned pumpkin2 tablespoons butter, meltedOptional: Butter and maple syrup

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, buttermilk, pumpkin, and melted butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.

-Bake in a preheated waffle maker according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown. If desired, serve with butter and syrup.

