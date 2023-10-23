 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buttermilk Pumpkin Waffles

Monday, October 23, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The perfect way to start the week!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
2 large eggs, room temperature
1-1/4 cups buttermilk
1/2 cup fresh or canned pumpkin
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Optional: Butter and maple syrup

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, buttermilk, pumpkin, and melted butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.

-Bake in a preheated waffle maker according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown. If desired, serve with butter and syrup.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

