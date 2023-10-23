 

Coroner: Man Struck, Killed by Tractor-Trailer on I-80 in Jefferson County

Monday, October 23, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

coroner-zoomedUNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Union Township early Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 22, along Interstate 80 in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker told exploreClarion.com that a 30-year-old Ohio man struck a deer with his van, causing the van to become disabled.

The Ohio man was then struck and killed by a tractor-trailer, Shumaker added.

Shumaker declined to disclose the victim’s name at this time.

According to Shumaker, it is unknown if the man was inside or outside of his van when he was struck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 22. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, Shumaker noted.

No injuries were reported for the two occupants of the tractor-trailer which subsequently traveled off the roadway and rolled over after the crash, according to Shumaker.

The crash caused a portion of Interstate 80 to be closed for several hours.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Department, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Brookville Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

State police are expected to release a full report shortly.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

