Deborah Lynn Quinn, 71, of Strattanville, passed away Friday evening, October 20, 2023 at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on November 17, 1951 in Kittanning; daughter of the late William and Marilyn Walwork Foster.

Debbe worked as a Special Education Aide and Early Intervention Aide for many years.

She always had a special place in her heart for people with disabilities and loved helping them in any way she could.

Debbe was a member of the Millcreek Presbyterian Church in Fisher.

She loved singing in bands with her friends and family and enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards with her grandson, “Wadie”, fishing, gardening, walking the dogs, refurnishing furniture, collecting depression glass, going to camp and auctions, and holidays with her family.

Debbe also enjoyed mowing the yard with her grandchildren on her lap.

She absolutely loved her chocolate milkshakes.

She is survived by her children, Jonathan D. Quinn and his wife, Libby, Jess M. Quinn and his wife, Heather, and Elizabeth A.Q. Huwar and her husband, Bryan; her grandchildren, Gavin and Evelyn Quinn, Devon, Aidan, and Brady Quinn, and Bryson, Wade, and Hank Huwar; and her sister, Susan Hays and her husband, John.

Debbe is also survived by her former husband, Duane L. Quinn, whom she was married to for 33 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William Foster, Jr. and Brian Foster and a sister, Kristine Foster.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at the Millcreek Presbyterian Church in Fisher where funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. with Rev. James Dietrich presiding.

Interment will follow in the Millcreek Presbyterian Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.