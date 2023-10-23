Featured Local Job: Production Specialist

American Precast Industries, LLC has an opening for a Production Specialist.

Position Tasks

Concrete Pouring

Assembling/cleaning steel forms

Smooth finishing concrete after pours

Follow job sheets

General cleaning of facility

Pre-Requirements

Lift 50lbs.

Experience with small hand/power tools

Concrete experience preferred

You can also inquire about other positions, and apply to this position by visiting http://www.americanprecastindustries.com/contact/.

Start your career today, to build tomorrow!

Send Resume to tmcconnell@americanprecastindustries.com

51 Glassworks Drive

Clarion, PA 16214

(814) 316-2754



