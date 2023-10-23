James ‘Jim’ E. Monson, age 73, of Oil City, died with family by his side Friday, October 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest, in Seneca.

Born in Cleveland, OH, on March 10, 1950 Jim was the son to the late Wilfred E. and Mary Maude Spencer Monson.

He was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School.

After high school, he attended Alliance College in Cambridge Springs.

While living there, he owned and operated a pet store, Noah’s Ark.

Jim was active in the Masonic Lodge Petrolia #363.

He was a past Grand Master of Petrolia Lodge in 1997 ,1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2013, and 2014.

He held many other positions in the lodge including Master of Ceremonies.

Jim was the owner of Famoores Family Restaurant which he purchased in 1996.

Throughout his years operating Famoore’s he came to meet many regulars and employees whom he befriended.

Jim loved his vehicles and was always looking forward to new car models being delivered to the dealership so he could get the first look.

He loved his grandchildren and any children in the family he could spoil with toys and treats.

Jim loved holidays and cooking for his family and friends.

In his earlier years Jim enjoyed the performing arts.

He is survived by his daughters, Christina Moffett and Deborah Graham and husband Ryan.

His grandchildren Michael Moffett, Brentley Moffett, Justin Moffett, Dion May, Benjamin Monson, Averie Graham, Oaklyn Graham, Azriel Graham, Brandon Gessner, and Josh Cazille. Great-grandchildren, Wyatt Moffett, Celeste Moffett, Elijah Stromyer-Moffett, Charlotte Shriner, and Silas May.

Also surviving are his sisters, Ruth Belkin and husband Barry, Michelle Mehlburger and husband Lee, his nieces, Mary Mehlburger and Spencer Mehlburger-Barr, and cousins George Fillgrove and wife Carolynn, Victoria Smith, Corey Spencer, Scott Spencer, Kimberly Spencer, and an aunt Sally Spencer, and Jim’s first wife’s children, Nick Monson, Sarah Griffith, and Logan Griffith, and Jim’s second wife Merrilee Monson and her daughter Jennifer Campbell.

Preceding Jim in death is his father, Wilfred and his mother, Mary, a grandson Tyler Thomas Crow, a cousin William Dennis “Jake” Smith, an aunt Helen Fillgrove, his first wife Penny Preuss whom remained a close friend, and a special employee and friend, Aaron McCracken.

As per Jim’s request a private graveside service will be held by the family.

Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Jim’s name to the Masonic Lodge Petrolia 363, P.O. Box 901, Oil City, PA 16301.

Special thank you to Susie at UPMC Northwest for her attentiveness to Jim.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

