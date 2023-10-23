Local Game Designer Turns Hometown into Thrilling Horror Board Game

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion is being featured in a scary board game thanks to a local creator whose game has raised over $50,000.00 on Kickstarter.

Nate Ragon, a Clarion native and fan of the horror genre, grew up in the borough and graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2002.

Ragon and his team created–Ghost Face: The Game–the “ghost face” masks were made popular in the Scream horror film franchise. The game is a tabletop adventure where players try to stop three killers wearing “ghost face” masks from overtaking a fictional drive-in theater located in, you guessed it…Clarion, Pa. The drive-in, says Ragon, is in homage to the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre in Brookville.

Launching board games on Kickstarter is not new to Ragon. He and his team have previously launched three games on the crowdfunding platform, raising about $260,000.00 along the way.

“We were like, where is the game going to take place? And, I kind of jokingly said, ‘How about Clarion, Pa.?’ My producing partner, Anthony Masi, said, ‘Perfect!'” Ragon told exploreClarion.com.

Ragon said locations like The Haskell House will be featured in the game, along with other Clarion landmarks. He added that he’s been a little apprehensive about stopping in at businesses and asking them if he can use their location in the game, but he’s going through that process now.

Fans of board games can pre-order Ghost Face: The Game on Kickstarter now. Shipments are planned to begin in mid-April of next year.

Kickstarter is a crowdfunding platform for creators. People who back Kickstarter projects are offered rewards for their pledges, such as discounted items or pre-order-only perks.

