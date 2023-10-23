Local Man Accused of Leading Police on High-Speed Pursuit, Stealing Trailer Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is due in court on Tuesday morning regarding two separate incidents–one stems from a high-speed police pursuit and the other involves an alleged theft of a trailer.

Court documents indicate preliminary hearings for 59-year-old Theron Roger Walls, of New Bethlehem, are set for 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. respectively on Tuesday, October 24, in Clarion County Central Court.

In the first case, Walls faces the following charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

Habitual Offenders, Misdemeanor 2

Reckless Driving, Summary

Trespass By Mot Veh, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Depositing Waste On Hwy, Summary

Driving W/O A License, Summary

Drg Lic Sus/Rev Purs to Sec 3802/1547B1, Summary

Duties At Stop Sign, Summary (seven counts)

Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary (seven counts)

Fail To Keep Right, Summary

Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Reg Plate, Summary

Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

Operation On Streets And Highways, Summary

Operation On Private Property W/O Consent, Summary

Unlawful Operate Snow/Atv At Unsafe Speed, Summary

Unlawful Operate Snow/Atv In Careless Way, Summary

In this case, Walls posted $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Walls faces the following charges in the second case:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

His bail was set at $2,500.00 unsecured for this case.

Details of the first case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officer Maxwell was on routine patrol in Clarion Borough around 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, when he observed a yellow two-seater side-by-side ATV turn left off 8th Avenue onto Merle Road, traveling west.

It was noted that ATVs are not permitted to operate on streets in Clarion Borough, so Officer Maxwell also turned onto Merle Road, now placing him directly behind the ATV.

Officer Maxwell initiated his emergency overhead lights and siren to signal the vehicle that it was being stopped. The vehicle continued on Merle Road and would not pull over. The ATV failed to stop at the stop sign at Merle Road and 6th Avenue and turned left onto 6th Avenue. Once making it to 6th Avenue, the ATV accelerated quickly on 6th Avenue. The ATV did not use a turning signal or any means to signal any of the turns made throughout the entirety of the pursuit, the complaint states.

Officer Maxwell notified Clarion County 9-1-1 that the vehicle was refusing to pull over and made them aware of the location. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at 6th Avenue and Wood Street, continuing south. The ATV continued to flee as additional officers responded for backup in the area and was at Corbett Street and Greenville Avenue, the complaint continues.

As they approached this intersection, Officer Maxwell could see Officer Faust’s cruiser with its emergency lights activated in front of them. The ATV failed to stop at the stop sign location at Corbett Street and Greenville Avenue, passing in close proximity to Officer Faust’s cruiser. Officer Faust’s dashcam was activated at this time and captured video of the only occupant of the ATV as it passed, the complaint indicates.

The ATV continued on Corbett Street and then turned right onto Grand Avenue, failing to stop at the stop sign. At this time, Officer Maxwell was very close to the ATV and observed a PA DCNR ATV registration displayed on the top roll bar of the ATV. Officer Maxwell was able to make out the registration displayed, the complaint notes.

When making the turn from Corbett Street onto Grand Avenue, the ATV appeared to lose traction in the back end and almost fish-tailed. While this was occurring, Officer Maxwell observed a pedestrian standing just off the roadway and very close to their location. The ATV was in the oncoming lane of travel on Grand Avenue as it continued south. There was oncoming traffic visible on Grand Avenue near Heidrick Street as the ATV drifted back into the right lane as they approached these vehicles and continued past them, the complaint states.

Officer Maxwell had Clarion County 9-1-1 do a check on the registration displayed on the ATV. It came back to a Polaris ATV registered to a Theron Walls, the complaint indicates.

The ATV continued to flee throughout Clarion Borough as the pursuit speeds averaged 40 MPH to 50 MPH in 25 MPH zones, the complaint notes.

As the ATV approached the Interstate 80 overpass, Officer Maxwell observed that the driver of the ATV lost his hat in the wind. The hat blew back towards the police cruiser, landing on the road. Officer Maxwell noted that the hat was a ball cap style of multiple colors, the primary color or shade being white. The ATV continued for several miles before turning off State Route 66 onto Old Greenville Pike Road. The ATV then turned right onto Allison Road and up into a driveway, entering into a rough field. Officer Maxwell terminated the pursuit at this time due to safety concerns for himself, other officers involved in the pursuit, and the public, the complaint states.

While traveling back to Clarion Borough after the pursuit, Officer Maxwell stopped near the 1-80 overpass where he had observed the driver of the ATV lose his hat. Officer Maxwell found the hat still on the roadway. The hat was a mostly white Pittsburgh Steelers ballcap, the complaint indicates.

Officer Maxwell contacted Clarion County 9-1-1 and found that Walls’ driver’s license was DUI suspended. Officer Maxwell ran a certified check on Walls’ license and found that he had a New Bethlehem address listed with PennDOT. He contacted Clarion PSP, and they agreed to try to make contact with Walls at his listed address, the complaint notes.

Clarion PSP troopers and Officer Maxwell arrived in New Bethlehem and attempted to make contact with Walls at his last reported address with PennDOT. The officers were advised by a male living at the residence that Walls had not resided there for several months, the complaint states.

After arriving back in the Borough, PennWest Clarion Police provided Officer Maxwell a picture they had located of Walls on Facebook wearing the same hat that blew off during the pursuit. The hats appeared identical, down to a sticker on the bill of the hat, the complaint indicates.

On the morning of August 3, Detective Wright responded to a residence on Dayton Road in New Bethlehem. There, authorities observed a yellow Can-Am sitting partially on the roadway (State Route 839) in front of the residence. Detective Wright obtained a photograph and proceeded past the residence. He then turned around and obtained a photograph of the rear of the Can-Am, which had the same VP Racing sticker in red and blue that can be observed in the dashcam from the pursuit, the complaint notes.

Detective Wright then proceeded into the driveway of the neighboring property. While he was in the driveway, Walls drove the Can-Am in his direction and stopped to talk to the neighbor. Detective Wright approached Walls and identified himself. He advised Walls that he was there to discuss what happened last night (August 2). Walls asked what Detective Wright was talking about, and Detective Wright asked Walls where he was the previous night (August 2). Walls told Detective Wright he was at a bar in New Bethlehem on his side-by-side. Detective Wright asked Walls if he was in Clarion Borough at all on his side-by-side, and Walls denied being in Clarion Borough, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright then informed Walls that he could prove that his side-by-side was in Clarion the previous night and advised Walls that he knew he was not telling the truth. Detective Wright told Walls that he was able to observe the plate from the back of his side-by-side and the plate was registered to him. Walls pointed out that there was no plate on his side-by-side. Detective Wright informed him that there was the previous night and that the incident was captured on dashcam.

Walls then reportedly apologized to Detective Wright for lying and told him he would be truthful, the complaint notes.

Walls reportedly advised Detective Wright that he was at the bar in New Bethlehem the previous night and attempted to take back trails to his friend’s residence in Strattanville while on his side-by-side, the complaint states.

Walls relayed that he got lost and ended up in Clarion near Wendy’s. Walls then heard sirens, and his first instinct was to run, so he did, the complaint indicates.

Walls reportedly advised he got out of town, went down Route 66 and across a field. He advised that he lost his Steelers hat in the process. Detective Wright told Walls that his hat had been recovered by officers. Detective Wright asked Walls where he put the license plate that was displayed on the side-by-side during the pursuit. Walls stated that he took the plate off because he became paranoid. He then reached inside of the side-by-side into a jacket pocket and handed Detective Wright the license plate, matching the plate police observed on the ATV during the pursuit, the complaint notes.

Details of the second case:

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper was dispatched to the PSP Clarion barracks on Tuesday, August 15, to meet with a known victim who related that she had a trailer that as parked on a family member’s property on Paradise Road, near Angus Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County. The victim stated that Theron Walls was seen by a known witness on the property and “messing with” the trailer on Wednesday, August 9. The trailer was then discovered to be missing on the date of the report.

The victim also reported that a large fuel tank was on the trailer, with a combined estimated value of $3,000.00, the complaint indicates.

The state trooper then went to Walls’ property on Dayton Road in Redbank Township, Armstrong County. Upon arrival, the trooper observed the trailer in the yard of the residence and it was attached to Walls’ vehicle, the complaint notes.

A known female was interviewed at the scene. She stated that the trailer and truck belonged to Walls. The trailer was confirmed to be the stolen trailer by its VIN number, according to the complaint.

On September 9, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the trooper interviewed Walls who admitted that he did take the trailer and that he had to perform some maintenance on it before it could be moved, the complaint indicates.

Walls related he intended to return the tank to the victim, as he had no use for the fuel tank, but he intended to keep and use the trailer, according to the complaint.

