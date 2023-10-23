Local Man Accused of Sexually Harassing Woman in Clarion Borough Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man accused of sexually harassing a woman in Clarion Borough is set for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Shawn Patrice Cadet, of Clarion, is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

He faces the following charges:

Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Roger Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched around 12:57 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, to Leatherwood Drive in Clarion Borough for a report of sexual harassment, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states that Detective Wright arrived on the scene and observed a black male coming down the steps. He also observed a big picture window in the residence and a female pointing to the male. Detective Wright exited his patrol vehicle and made contact with the male who was identified as Shawn P. Cadet.

A very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Cadet’s breath was observed by Detective Wright. In addition, Cadet had red blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and was swaying while Detective Wright was talking to him. When Wright asked Cadet why he was dispatched to this address, Cadet explained he was just trying to talk to the girl. Detective Wright asked Cadet who the girl was, and he advised he just met her today, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright told Cadet he was going to talk to the victim and he would come back to talk to him. Cadet entered an apartment and relayed he would wait, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright went to the victim’s apartment and knocked on the door. He made contact with the victim, who advised that both she and Cadet were on the transit bus that day, and she had never met him before. The victim and Cadet both got off of the bus on Leatherwood Drive, and she started to walk towards her residence. Cadet called out for her to stop. She relayed that she and Cadet started having casual conversation, introduced themselves to one another, and shook hands. Cadet then told the victim that he wanted to kiss her. The victim became uncomfortable, ended the conversation, and walked to her apartment.

The victim reported that Cadet then showed up at her apartment and began sexually harassing her with derogatory statements, indicating he wanted to have sex with her. At this point, the victim called 9-1-1, the complaint states.

Detective Wright responded back to Cadet’s apartment, and he invited him in. Clarion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Slagle had arrived on the scene by this point and accompanied Detective Wright.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright asked Cadet why he went to the victim’s apartment and said those things to her. Cadet confirmed he said those things to the victim and when police arrived, he had gone back to her apartment to apologize.

Detective Wright explained to Cadet that the victim was upset about the interactions, and his actions were illegal. Cadet advised he understood and asked if he could go back to the victim’s apartment to apologize. Detective Wright informed Cadet that he was not permitted at the victim’s residence and that if he went back, he would be arrested for trespass, the complaint states.

The complaint states that Detective Wright asked Cadet if he had been drinking an alcoholic beverage prior to going to the victim’s residence, and he stated he had been drinking that day.

