Local Man Facing Charges for Assaulting Man, Causing Traumatic Injuries During Incident in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged for reportedly assaulting a man and causing traumatic injuries during an incident in Summerville Borough.

Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old James Richard Kunselman, of Summerville, on Thursday, October 19, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Means, of PSP Punxsutawney, was dispatched to Toadtown Road in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, on July 31, around 9:40 p.m., for the report of an argument in progress.

It was reported by James Kunselman that there was an argument going on over an RV on his property. Kunselman did not specify who was arguing, the complaint states.

Trooper Means then responded to Toadtown Road and attempted to make contact with Kunselman at his residence. No contact was made. Trooper Means then canvassed the area looking for the incident or any potential witnesses. Trooper Means also attempted to call Kunselman several times to find out where he had gone, but he only received his voicemail, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Means determined the “disturbance” to be GOA (gone on arrival) and departed the area, the complaint notes.

At approximately 10:17 p.m. on July 31, Trooper Means was dispatched to Harrison Street in Summerville Borough for the report of an assault. It was reported by Jefferson County 9-1-1 that a known victim was at that location and appeared to have been assaulted. It was reported he was bleeding from the head and face, and Jefferson County EMS was dispatched to the scene, the complaint states.

It was further reported that the victim had been assaulted by Kunselman, according to the complaint.

A short time later, Trooper Means arrived at a residence on Harrison Street where he found the victim in the living room of the residence. He was seated in a chair, and Trooper Means immediately noted that it appeared as though he had been assaulted. Trooper Means observed the victim to be bleeding from the head, face, and neck, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Means also observed his clothing to be soiled with blood and dirt. He had dirt on his legs that were all consistent with an assault and being knocked to the ground, according to the complaint.

The victim informed police he went to Kunselman’s residence around 7:30 p.m. to help his friend remove an RV from the property that belonged to her. It was noted that Kunselman has been complaining about the trailer. At some point, the victim related he went to retrieve his cell phone, which was lying on a cinder block on Kunselman’s property. At this point, he heard someone yell, “Jimmy, stop! Don’t do it!” The victim related he was struck between 12 to 15 times in the face, head, and neck by Kunselman, the complaint states.

The victim related that the assault was unprovoked, and he had never said a word to Kunselman. He also related that when he got knocked to the ground, he only attempted to kick Kunselman away from him so that he would stop hitting him, the complaint notes.

Once Kunselman stopped, the victim was able to get up and receive help. When the victim called the police to report the incident, Kunselman responded by saying, “Good! If he does, it will be 10 times as bad the next time,” the complaint indicates.

Police later received medical records for the victim which show the victim suffered a “closed head injury,” a facial laceration, fracture of the nasal bones, and traumatic injury due to the assault, the complaint states.

Kunselman was charged with the following:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 12, at 9:30 a.m., with Judge Bazylak presiding.

