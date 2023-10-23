Local Retired Professor to Present at Oil Region Astronomical Society Public Night on October 28

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. — The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a public night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center on Saturday, October 28.

The event will run from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Weather permitting, there will be opportunities to observe planets, stars, and galaxies through the organization’s telescopes.

In addition to night sky observing, there will be a presentation in the David L. Jones Activity Building by ORAS member Susan Prezzano entitled “Ancient Astronomy in Europe and West Asia”.

Public Night Schedule

6:30 p.m. – Site opens to visitors

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Education Program: “Ancient Astronomy in Europe and West Asia” Some of the earliest evidence of human knowledge of the heavens derives from rock art and objects created by foragers living in the Pleistocene (Ice Age). In this talk, Dr. Prezzano will present evidence of early interest in astronomy before the development of civilizations in Europe and West Asia.

8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Public Stargazing

About the Presenter:

Susan Prezzano is a recently retired professor of anthropology at Clarion (Penn West) University. She has specialized in archaeology east of the Mississippi for 50 years.

She worked on projects in Italy, Antigua, California, and all over the southeast and northeast of North America.

Susan’s interest in astronomy started at the age of 14 and she began actively observing the heavens when the passage of comet Hale-Bopp in 1997 rekindled her love of stargazing.

Who can attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend.

Members of the general public, educators, and students from surrounding schools are strongly encouraged to participate.

Public nights are free and open to all.

The Oil Region Astronomical Learning Center is located approximately 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman, at 4249 Camp Coffman Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

For more information about ORAS and its events, visit ORAS.org or email info@oras.org.

