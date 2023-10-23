Lois A. LaForme, 67, of Clarion passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023 with her husband and daughter by her side.

She was born on June 24, 1956 in Clarion to the late Donald F. and Ruth A. (Bell) Mays.

Lois was a 1974 graduate of Keystone Jr./Sr. High School in Knox, PA.

On May 21, 1983, she married Glenn F. LaForme at Providence United Methodist Church in Knox, PA.

Lois had worked for Community Action, the Clarion News, and most recently at Walmart in Clarion until her health began to decline.

She enjoyed gardening and loved her pets, Shelly, Murphy and Bob dearly.

In addition to her husband Glenn, she is survived by her daughter Courtney N. LaForme of Naples, FL; a sister, Evelyn P. (Pat) Black and a brother, Dana F. Mays both of Knox, PA; sister in-laws: Nancy Jarrett and her husband Sid of Montgomery, PA and Sandra Tofts of Troy, PA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, a son Matthew L. LaForme, a sister Nancy C. Parks, and a niece Amy C. Parks.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Keith Diehl as officiant.

Interment will take place at the Providence Church on the Ridge in Knox, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lois’ honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

