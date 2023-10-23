Police Investigating Burglary in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a burglary of $1,400.00 worth of items in Toby Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on October 21, the burglary occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on July 16 and 1:00 p.m. on September 26, on Curllsville Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were stolen:

Copper piping (50 ft.), Value $150.00

Water pump, Value $200.00

Coal stove (circa 1930-1940) Value $500.00

Refrigerator, Value $500.00

Antique lights, Value $50.00

The total value of items stolen is approximately $1,400.00.

The victim is a 59-year-old Rimersburg woman.

Trooper Herold, of PSP Clarion, is investigating this incident.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.