Police Investigating Burglary in Toby Township

Monday, October 23, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a burglary of $1,400.00 worth of items in Toby Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on October 21, the burglary occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on July 16 and 1:00 p.m. on September 26, on Curllsville Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were stolen:

  • Copper piping (50 ft.), Value $150.00
  • Water pump, Value $200.00
  • Coal stove (circa 1930-1940) Value $500.00
  • Refrigerator, Value $500.00
  • Antique lights, Value $50.00

The total value of items stolen is approximately $1,400.00.

The victim is a 59-year-old Rimersburg woman.

Trooper Herold, of PSP Clarion, is investigating this incident.


