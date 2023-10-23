Police Respond to Report of Naked Man Running Along Route 28

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Troopers responded to a report of a naked man running along the roadway in Beaver Township on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to State Route 28, in the area of Rhea Lane, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a naked man running down the road around 10:42 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

According to police, the arrestee is a 20-year-old man from Lamartine.

The victim is an 18-year-old female from Shippenville, police say.

According to police, a 2008 Ford Explorer was involved in the incident.

The name of the arrestee was not listed.

No further details were released.

